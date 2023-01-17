X

    Tom Brady Favored to Return to Buccaneers Ahead of Raiders, 49ers in Latest Odds

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the immediate storyline following Monday night's 31-14 blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

    And for now, the Bucs remain the favorite to retain his services should he hold off retirement for another year, with the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers nipping on their heels:

    br_betting @br_betting

    Tom Brady's Next Team Odds <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a> 🔮<br><br>Bucs +200<br>Raiders +250<br>49ers +350<br>Patriots +750<br>Dolphins +750<br>Giants +900<br>Jets +900<br><br>Where do you think the 🐐 plays next season? <a href="https://t.co/Rne5jRlpBW">pic.twitter.com/Rne5jRlpBW</a>

