Bengals President Mike Brown Wants Joe Burrow to Have 'Long Career' with Cincinnati

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown wants Joe Burrow to remain with the organization for many years to come, though he said the star quarterback's future earning potential may make it tricky to build a contender around him.

"He's going to have a long career," Brown said Sunday on the team's radio broadcast before a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "We certainly want it to be here. I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don't have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more and, therefore, you can keep more players that are good players."

In Burrow's three-year career, he has already been a Pro Bowler, won four playoff games and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old was excellent in 2022, throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 68.3 percent of his passes.

He is exactly the type of franchise quarterback organizations covet, and the Bengals will try to keep him in Cincinnati for the duration of his career. Burrow doesn't want to go anywhere.

"My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully [head coach Zac Taylor] is here my whole career," Burrow said on NBC ahead of Sunday's game (h/t Baby).

One key factor will be keeping playmakers around him, however, which may get tricky as Burrow's cap hit rises.

"Hopefully a lot of our guys are around for a lot of my career as they can be," Burrow said on NBC. "I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason."

For now, Burrow and the organization's focus is on the Buffalo Bills for Sunday's divisional playoff matchup. Josh Allen and Co. represent a major hurdle in Cincy's bid to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

But Brown, at least, has had faith since last year's surprising run to the Super Bowl.

"It made me something of a believer," he said Sunday. "My father's phrase that winning makes believers of us all, it instilled some confidence in me that we can do this.

"We'll see. Maybe it'll happen again. I sure hope so. It's very exciting when you get that opportunity to have a long run and go to the Super Bowl."