Browns Rumors: Jim Schwartz Hired as Defensive Coordinator After Stint with Titans

AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

The Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Schwartz won the job over Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson and Brian Flores, who all interviewed to replace Joe Woods.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.