X

    Browns Rumors: Jim Schwartz Hired as Defensive Coordinator After Stint with Titans

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with Tennessee Titans senior advisor Jim Schwartz before an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Schwartz is interviewing Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with Cleveland for their defensive coordinator vacancy created when coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods following a season of defensive collapses by the Browns. The 56-year-old Schwartz has been a senior advisor with the Tennessee Titans for the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

    The Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Schwartz won the job over Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson and Brian Flores, who all interviewed to replace Joe Woods.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.