Golden Knights' Robin Lehner Cites Up to $50M in Debt in Bankruptcy Filing

Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Las Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife, Donya Lehner, filed for bankruptcy in Nevada in late 2022, citing up to $50 million in debts and only as much as $10 million in assets.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the couple filed Chapter 7 paperwork Dec. 30, months after a company sued them for $3.9 million as it looked to recoup a business loan.

Lehner has made $32 million in his NHL career in salary. The bankruptcy filing estimated the couple have between $1 million and $10 million in assets.

