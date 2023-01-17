3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Packers' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

For the first time in the Matt LaFleur era, the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs in the 2022 season. After reaching the postseason in each of LaFleur's first three years as head coach (2019-21), the Packers' 8-9 record wasn't enough to extend that streak.

Now, an interesting offseason has arrived for Green Bay. It may be difficult for the team to know what moves it will make until it finds out whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back or if the 39-year-old decides to retire.

Once the Packers learn that, they should have a better idea of what they want to do. That includes the decisions they'll face with some key members of their roster who could be hitting free agency.

Here's a look at several key Green Bay players set to become free agents who the team will need to decide whether to try to bring back or to let go.