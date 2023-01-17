3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Raiders' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders entered a new era, hiring Dave Ziegler to be their general manager and Josh McDaniels to be their head coach. Those moves didn't quite lead to immediate success for the franchise, though.

The Raiders finished the 2022 season at 6-11, losing their last three games and missing the playoffs for the 18th time in the past 20 years. Now, Las Vegas will go into the offseason ready to make moves that could greatly alter its roster for the 2023 campaign.

Derek Carr won't be back at quarterback, as he's already tweeted his farewell to Raiders fans and will likely be traded. Las Vegas also has some notable players set to hit free agency in March, so that could have a large impact on the team's offseason moves.

Here's a look at several key Raiders players set to become free agents who the team will need to decide whether to try to bring back or to let go.