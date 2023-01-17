3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Jets' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The longest active playoff drought in the NFL still isn't over.

The New York Jets finished 7-10 in the 2022 campaign, missing the postseason for the 12th consecutive season. It was a disappointing collapse, considering they were 7-4 before ending with a six-game losing streak.

There are positives for New York to build off of moving forward, but moves will need to be made to turn the team into a playoff contender ahead of the 2023 campaign.

General manager Joe Douglas will now spend the offseason looking to construct a roster that head coach Robert Saleh can lead to even better results.

The Jets have sizable holes at important positions, and they could have more if they lose any notable names to free agency.

Here's a look at several key New York players set to hit free agency who the team will need to decide whether to bring back or let go.