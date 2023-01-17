X

    'Amazing' Dak Prescott Celebrated by NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win Over Tom Brady, Bucs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys are three wins away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the 1995 season.

    Dallas handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with relative ease in a 31-14 victory in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game at Raymond James Stadium. It was the first playoff win for America's Team since the 2018 campaign and set up a high-profile showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

    Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady in a dominant performance and finished 25-of-33 passing for 305 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding 24 yards and a score on the ground.

    The two-time Pro Bowler drew plenty of praise on social media:

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Have that same energy y'all had with <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> please!!!

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Never seen <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> Prescott play better.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    You love to see Dak quiet the noise!

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    What Dak Prescott is doing right now is amazing. It's just amazing. <br><br>There's no way to hate. No way to criticize. All you can do is marvel over this performance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Most total TD in a playoff game in <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> history<br><br>Dak Prescott 5<br>Troy Aikman 4<br>Roger Staubach 4 <a href="https://t.co/w1bylWuex5">pic.twitter.com/w1bylWuex5</a>

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Dak Prescott right now <a href="https://t.co/on25bHMZ1y">pic.twitter.com/on25bHMZ1y</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Dak found his presence in the pocket.. looking very confident

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Dak on fire

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    So many effing miserable people…just can't give credit. Always "what about this, what about that," <br><br>Dak is carving their a$$ up right now. <br><br>Lotta ball game left.

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    Dak Prescott is en fuego 🔥

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Dak Prescott is the first player in <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> franchise history with 2+ pass TD and 1+ rush TD in a playoff game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    Dak. Prescott. Another one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsTB</a>

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    Dak is cooking.

    Terrence Oglesby @T_Oglesby22

    Dak Prescott is playing out of his mind.<br><br>Cowboys kicker has had better days though

    Prescott's struggles in relation to the level he is accustomed to playing at was a major storyline for Dallas entering the playoffs considering he led the league with 15 interceptions this season even though he missed five games.

    Yet those issues were quickly a thing of the past under the postseason spotlight as he accounted for three touchdowns in the first half alone. Two of them came on passes to Dalton Schultz, and he used his legs for the other one following a brilliant play-action fake on fourth down.

    He continued rolling in the second half with a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, and the only real concern for the Cowboys was kicker Brett Maher. Maher became the first player since 1932 to miss four extra points in a single game, which kept the Buccaneers within relative striking distance even with the visitors controlling the contest.

    Fortunately for the Cowboys, Prescott was completely dialed in and put the Buccaneers away with his fifth touchdown with a pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb.

    Things will be more challenging in the next round against Nick Bosa and the 49ers defense, but the version of Prescott that was on display Monday makes Dallas a Super Bowl threat.

