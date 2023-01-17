3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Steelers' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished 9-8 in the 2022 season, marking their 13th winning campaign during the 16-year tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin. However, they missed the playoffs for the third time in five seasons and still haven't won a postseason game since the 2016 campaign.

So, this offseason will be an important one for the Steelers, which have remained competitive while bringing in young core players to build around. What complementary moves will be made by general manager Omar Khan to help Pittsburgh take the next step?

Much of the Steelers' offense is set to return, with standouts such as quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver George Pickens and others still on their rookie contracts. But there's greater uncertainty regarding the defense, which could lose some notable names in free agency.

Here's a look at several key Steelers players the team will need to decide whether to bring back or let go.