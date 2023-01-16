Rob Gronkowski Says He Considered Joining Bills After Tom Brady Retired in 2022

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

NFL fans almost got to see Rob Gronkowski catch passes from Josh Allen.

During an appearance on the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), the all-time great tight end revealed he and the Bills discussed a potential signing after Tom Brady temporarily retired ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"I was like, 'Ahh. Tom [Brady] retired. I'ma check out some other teams,'" he said. "I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there."

The two sides were never able to come to terms on a contract, and Brady ended up coming out of retirement and remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For his part, Gronkowski has stayed retired throughout this season even though he had already retired once before and decided to return after sitting out just the 2019 campaign.

TMZ noted the future Hall of Famer grew up near Buffalo and said he was initially upset that the team didn't select him in the 2010 NFL draft. Things worked out for him, though, as he built a resume with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers that includes four Super Bowl titles, four All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods.

Instead, Allen will be throwing to tight end Dawson Knox when the Bills take the field Sunday for their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.