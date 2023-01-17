2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions and Odds Entering Divisional Round

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason.

After witnessing the New York Giants upsetting the Minnesota Vikings (31-24), the Jacksonville Jaguars engineering a comeback for the ages over the Los Angeles Chargers (31-30), and the Dallas Cowboys finally beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31-14), the league is now gearing up for the divisional round. That also means the big reveal for the sport's highest individual honor is getting closer.

Right now, the oddsmakers have five quarterbacks in the top five on the leaderboard for the MVP, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow.

Unlike last year, when one skill player (Cooper Kupp, RB) finished in the top three in the voting, the first-, second- and third-place finishers for 2022-23 will likely all be signal callers.

With that said, here are the most recent odds and predictions for NFL MVP.