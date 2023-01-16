Colts HC Rumors: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Giants' Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale Eyed

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the race to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but they are also considering New York Giants coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for their vacant head coach role.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts formally requested to interview Ryan, who has also garnered interest from the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Colts' interest in Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator Kafka. Schefter reported the Colts also view Martindale, the Giants' defensive coordinator, as an option following the Giants' 31-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.

Occasionally teams will pivot from one coaching profile to another when they're making a change on the sidelines.

Reich had been an offensive coordinator for four seasons prior to taking the Colts' head coaching job in 2018. He was brought in days after Indianapolis' deal for Josh McDaniels, another experienced offensive coach, fell through at the last minute.

If the franchise wanted to move in a different direction, then it would target a high-level defensive assistant or a former head coach who specialized in that side of the ball.

Ryans and Martindale would check that box.

Ryans has spent two years as the Niners defensive coordinator, and he spent the three seasons before that coaching the inside linebackers. Martindale has been a defensive coordinator for the past five years and has a wealth of experience as a linebackers coach.

The Colts are casting a wide net, though, if Kafka is potentially in the mix. The 35-year-old is only in his first season as an offensive coordinator, but he has made it count with Daniel Jones finally emerging as a franchise quarterback for the Giants.

Indianapolis will have to bide its time with both Kafka and Martindale. Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported both are expected to refrain from conducting any interviews with teams this week.