Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from 2023 Australian Open with Knee Injury, Will Have Surgery

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios announced Monday he will withdraw from the Australian Open because of an injury to his left knee, per ESPN's Jake Michaels.

"I'm devastated. It's brutal," Kyrgios said. "This is my home tournament, and obviously winning the tournament in doubles [last year] and playing the best tennis of my life. All I can do is my best to come back."

An MRI on the knee revealed a small tear and a cyst in his lateral meniscus, which will require arthroscopic surgery to heal.

The No. 19 seed was the highest-ranked Australian in the men's field, but the home fans must now rally behind No. 22 Alex de Minaur, the only other seeded player from Australia.

The main draw in Melbourne opened on Monday, while Kyrgios was set to begin his first round Tuesday against Roman Safiullin. The spot was filled in the draw by American Denis Kudla.

Kyrgios has been up and down at the Australian Open in his career, only reaching one quarterfinal in 2015. However, he won his first Grand Slam in doubles last year alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 27-year-old is also coming off a strong finish to last season in singles with a run to the finals in Wimbledon and a quarterfinal appearance at the US Open. He won an ATP 500 tournament in Washington D.C. in August, his first singles title since 2019.

The latest injury will slow him down, but he's confident there will be a quick return.

"Obviously, a mixture of emotions, [but] that's life. It's part of the sport," Kyrgios said. "I'm not doubting that I'll be back to my full strength."

No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal remains a favorite to win the men's draw at the Australian Open along with nine-time champion Novak Djokovic.