Cowboys vs. Bucs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the potential to cap a high-scoring NFL Wild Card Weekend with a big offensive display on Monday night.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have an ideal setup for a daily fantasy football lineup stack because they have two dominant running backs, a star wide receiver and a reliable tight end in the fold.

Tom Brady has a pair of top-tier wide receivers to work with for the Bucs, as well as a running back who has a nose for the end zone in the postseason.

The abundance of DFS options mean there will be some variance in lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday night.

The stars on each roster are clear, but there are also some sleepers who could make a difference with a few big catches inside Raymond James Stadium.