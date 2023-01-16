Cowboys vs. Bucs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Cowboys vs. Bucs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 16, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the potential to cap a high-scoring NFL Wild Card Weekend with a big offensive display on Monday night.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have an ideal setup for a daily fantasy football lineup stack because they have two dominant running backs, a star wide receiver and a reliable tight end in the fold.
Tom Brady has a pair of top-tier wide receivers to work with for the Bucs, as well as a running back who has a nose for the end zone in the postseason.
The abundance of DFS options mean there will be some variance in lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday night.
The stars on each roster are clear, but there are also some sleepers who could make a difference with a few big catches inside Raymond James Stadium.
Sleeper Picks
TY Hilton, WR, Dallas
The Cowboys made the right decision by adding T.Y. Hilton to their wide receiver group after their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.
The longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has seven catches for 121 yards over three games with the Cowboys. He also produced 50-plus-yard games in Weeks 16 and 17.
DFS players will point to those two contests as the reason why the 33-year-old can be a difference-maker in a lineup full of stars on Monday night.
You may have to use a player on a lower salary to balance out the big names, and Hilton is the best choice to fill that role from the Dallas roster.
Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay
Tom Brady loves throwing to tight ends, and Cade Otton has emerged as his favorite option at the position throughout this season.
The rookie earned 13 targets in Weeks 16 and 17. He only had four receptions in the two-game span, which is a bit of a concern.
However, the target rate is promising enough to add Otton to a DFS lineup no matter which side you prefer to rely on.
The 23-year-old could be the No. 3 option for Brady in the passing game behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
If that's the case, a Buccaneers lineup stack with those three pass-catchers and Brady could take you toward the top of DFS contests.
Cowboys Lineup Picks
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard should be the first Cowboys names chosen by DFS players.
The two-headed rushing attack will be asked to break down the tough Tampa Bay front seven on the ground and through the air.
They are also the best touchdown options on the Dallas roster. Elliott has 12 scores on the ground, while Pollard has nine rushing touchdowns and three more through the air.
Elliott has at least 10 rushes in all but one of the games he appeared in. The lone single-digit carry total came in Week 18.
Pollard has 38 rushing yards in his last two appearances, but he made up for that inefficiency with a 61-yard receiving game in Week 16. He also has 14 receptions on 19 targets in his last four games and will be a vital part of DFS lineups because of his pass-catching ability.
As for the rest of the aerial attack, the Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb combination should be trusted most.
Lamb turned in three straight 100-yard games from Weeks 15-17, and he recorded 52 yards in Week 18 on five catches.
Prescott will look to the 23-year-old on plenty of occasions, so they and one of the running backs should headline a Dallas lineup stack.
Dalton Schultz could be a decent fourth option in DFS lineups. He is second to Lamb in receiving touchdowns on the Dallas roster.
Hilton, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown are all long-shot picks, but they could be DFS difference-makers with one big play.
Bucs Lineup Picks
Tom Brady finally looked like himself in the Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The 45-year-old had 432 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the NFC South-clinching victory.
That version of Brady could again show up on Monday, which would be beneficial to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
The veteran quarterback has five multi-score passing performances in six postseason starts with the Buccaneers. He had 600 yards through the air last postseason in two home games, though he didn't play at Raymond James Stadium en route to the Super Bowl two years ago.
Evans and Godwin should be paired with Brady in any Bucs lineup stack, as they will see the majority of the targets from the future Hall of Famer.
Leonard Fournette is also an option to consider.
The 27-year-old has 10 career playoff touchdowns, and he had two rushing scores in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams last season.
Fournette has over 50 rushing yards in each of his eight postseason appearances and scored in six of those games.
The Tampa Bay running back may end up as the most reliable player on Monday night because of how consistent he has been in the playoffs.