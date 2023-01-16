Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Griffin shared a message of his own knee injury that he said "changed the trajectory of my career" and supported the Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks' decision:

Jackson has not played since the Ravens' Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos because of a knee injury.

Speculation that he has not played in part because of his contract situation with free agency potentially looming this offseason reached a point that Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh had to dismiss the notion when asked about it.

On Thursday, Jackson tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" because of a PCL Grade 2 sprain that is close to a Grade 3-level injury.

For his part, Griffin was the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler. However, he suffered the knee injury in a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks that season and was never a Pro Bowler again for the rest of his career.

It is apparent he wants Jackson, who was the 2019 NFL MVP, to avoid a similar fate.