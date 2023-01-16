X

    Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Griffin shared a message of his own knee injury that he said "changed the trajectory of my career" and supported the Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks' decision:

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    This is why you don't just put a brace on it and play. Played with no ACL and LCL for my brothers/team. Changed the trajectory of my career. Hindsight is 20/20. I didn't have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING. <a href="https://t.co/UPY5pKNOcH">pic.twitter.com/UPY5pKNOcH</a>

    Jackson has not played since the Ravens' Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos because of a knee injury.

    Speculation that he has not played in part because of his contract situation with free agency potentially looming this offseason reached a point that Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh had to dismiss the notion when asked about it.

    On Thursday, Jackson tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" because of a PCL Grade 2 sprain that is close to a Grade 3-level injury.

    For his part, Griffin was the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler. However, he suffered the knee injury in a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks that season and was never a Pro Bowler again for the rest of his career.

    It is apparent he wants Jackson, who was the 2019 NFL MVP, to avoid a similar fate.

