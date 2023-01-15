X

    Panthers Rumors: Sean Payton Requested for HC Interview amid Broncos, Chargers Links

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Add the Carolina Panthers to the list of teams interested in Sean Payton.

    According to multiple reports, the NFC South team has requested an interview with the former New Orleans Saints head coach:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Some of the NFL's highest-profile coaching deals - Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick - also involved division rivals. If the Panthers were able to hire Payton, he would be the newest entrant to join the list of coaches making an intra-division jump to spice up a rivalry.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Carolina has received permission to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, league source says. <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a> first. <br><br>The cost to trade for Payton would, in theory, be higher for Carolina than any other interested team.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

