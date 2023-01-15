Panthers Rumors: Sean Payton Requested for HC Interview amid Broncos, Chargers Links

Panthers Rumors: Sean Payton Requested for HC Interview amid Broncos, Chargers LinksJanuary 15, 2023
Add the Carolina Panthers to the list of teams interested in Sean Payton.
According to multiple reports, the NFC South team has requested an interview with the former New Orleans Saints head coach:
Jonathan Jones @jjones9
Carolina has received permission to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, league source says. <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a> first. <br><br>The cost to trade for Payton would, in theory, be higher for Carolina than any other interested team.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
