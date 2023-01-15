Georgia Football Player Devin Willock, Recruiter Chandler LeCroy Die in Car Crash

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash in Athens, Georgia, early Sunday morning, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Two other passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, also suffered injuries in the crash.

The university confirmed the news in a statement:

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis provided his thoughts on social media:

The accident came around at 2:45 a.m. ET when the vehicle left the road and "struck two power poles and several trees," per Schlabach. LeCroy was identified as the driver and died after being transported to a local hospital. Willock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia is coming off its second straight national championship with a 65-7 win over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff title game. The team celebrated the accomplishment on Saturday with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore out of Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey, appeared in all 15 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 while making two starts.