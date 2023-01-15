X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Vikings' Kirk Cousins Have $1M Incentive for Super Bowl Win

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass the ball during the second half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins both have a million reasons to want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted both Prescott and Cousins enter this postseason with the chance to earn a $1 million bonus if their respective teams win the Super Bowl.

