Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Breaks NCAA Division I Career 3-Point Record

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis has set the all-time Division I men's basketball record for most made career three-point field goals after his dominant 41-point performance in a 87-75 win over Robert Morris on Saturday, per the Associated Press.

Davis has 513 lifetime three-pointers after hitting 11 of his 18 shots beyond the arc on Saturday. He broke the previous record of 509 set by Wofford's Fletcher Magee from 2014-19.

The senior got the job done with this deep three to put his team up 42-39 late in the first half. Remarkably, that also marked Davis' eighth three-pointer before halftime.

The prolific scorer, who also leads Division I hoops in points per game (26.2), just so happens to be knocking on the door of second all time on the collegiate scoring list as well.

He's 18 points away from surpassing Portland State's Freeman Williams (3,249 points) for second all-time in Division I men's basketball. Davis can get there in his next matchup, a noon road game on Saturday at IUPUI.