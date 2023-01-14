LeBron James Picks Tom Brady, Bucs to Upset Dak Prescott, Cowboys in NFL Playoffs

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ran down his NFL Wild Card predictions with reporters at a team practice Saturday, and he notably has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Dallas Cowboys in their home playoff matchup on Monday evening.

"I mean, I'm not ever going against Tom," James said. "And of course I'm not picking Dallas!"

James is a former Cowboys fan who has since switched allegiances to the Cleveland Browns. He explained why in an Instagram Live session with longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter in October:

James picked the San Francisco 49ers before their home game versus the Seattle Seahawks but saw that matchup as more an "even" game because of the reported rainy weather and the visiting team's experiences playing in that.

He also had the Los Angeles Chargers taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Saturday nightcap.

For Sunday's games, James chose the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals over the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.