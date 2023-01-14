49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Will Remain Starter If Jimmy Garoppolo Returns from Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on a deep postseason run this year, and they reportedly will not shake up their quarterback room any time soon.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Saturday that veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is still working his way back from a broken foot, but the 49ers will stick with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy even if Garoppolo becomes available.

Glazer said:



"Here's the deal: So Jimmy Garoppolo, really attacking his rehab aggressively and wants to get cleared in time to actually return later on this postseason. ... However, I want to put 49ers fans at ease right now. If he returns, it is to be a backup—to back up Brock Purdy. Not to be the starter again. This is Brock Purdy's team moving forward."



Garoppolo broke his foot during San Francisco's game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. At the time, it was determined that he wouldn't need surgery, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there was a "way outside chance" that he'd be able to return in the playoffs.

The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason after re-signing with San Francisco on a one-year deal. When 22-year-old starter Trey Lance went down with a broken ankle in Week 2, Garoppolo once again led the 49ers to success prior to his own injury. He threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in his 11 appearances.

However, the emergence of Purdy has negated the need to switch back to Garoppolo. The 2022 seventh-round pick had no issues stabilizing the offense when he replaced the veteran, throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

The 49ers are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII after finishing with a 13-4 record.

Purdy and San Francisco will begin their quest for a title Saturday against the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks.