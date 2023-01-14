NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:

If the sides can't come to an agreement, Rapoport noted that the Seahawks are willing to place the franchise tag on him, which would pay him over $30 million next season.

With a 9-8 record, the Seahawks secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and they will face the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round playoff game Saturday.

After trading potential future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason for a bounty of draft picks and players, the Seahawks re-signed Smith to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in free agency.

Smith, who had spent the previous two seasons in Seattle as Wilson's backup, vied for the starting job during the preseason with Drew Lock, who was acquired in the Wilson trade.

Few expected Smith or the team to succeed in 2022 after he won the starting job, but they proved their detractors wrong.

Serving as a full-time starter for the first time since his second NFL season with the New York Jets in 2014, Smith led the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8 percent while setting career highs with 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions.

Smith also did damage with his legs, rushing for 366 yards and one score en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Meanwhile, Wilson struggled through the worst statistical season of his career in 2022, and the Broncos were one of the NFL's worst teams with a 5-12 record.

Although the 32-year-old Smith has earned another season as the Seahawks' starter in 2023, it is fair to wonder if Seattle will still consider selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 draft.

In addition to their own first-round pick, the Seahawks also own the Broncos' first-rounder from the Wilson trade, which is fifth overall.

The Seahawks could be in position to select one of the draft's top quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis.

The Seahawks can do that whether or not they re-sign Smith, but one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason will be whether Smith's excellent 2022 campaign causes Seattle to focus on building up the roster at other positions instead.