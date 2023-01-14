Jay Withey Gifted Super Bowl 57 Tickets by Bills After Saving 24 People in Blizzard

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In recognition of his heroic efforts during the deadly Christmas-week blizzard in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo resident Jay Withey was presented with two tickets to February's Super Bowl LVII this week.

According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, gave the tickets to Withey, who rescued 24 people during the storm.

Withey slept in his truck with two strangers after getting stranded in the storm, and then he broke the window of a school in an effort to seek shelter. Withey then found several other stranded people and brought them back to the shelter with him, including seven elderly people.

While Withey did what he had to in order to save himself and others, he also left a note at the school, apologizing for breaking the window.

Per Charlie Specht, Ben Tsujimoto and Jay Tokasz of the Buffalo News, at least 44 people died in the blizzard. Some of those deaths were a result of having no heat due to losing power, which is something 108,000 National Grid customers experienced in Western New York during the storm.

When adding in two previous storms, the Christmas-week blizzard pushed Buffalo over 100 inches of snow for the season, marking the quickest Buffalo had ever reached 100 inches dating back to the 1880s.

When Withey attends the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, there is a distinct possibility that he could be going to watch his hometown team. The Bills own the No. 2 seed in the AFC after going 13-3 during the regular season.

The Bills' pursuit of a championship will begin Sunday afternoon when they host the rival Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card Round playoff game.