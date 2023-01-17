1 Thing Every NHL Team Should Do at the NHL Trade Deadline

1 Thing Every NHL Team Should Do at the NHL Trade DeadlineJanuary 17, 2023
We are now entering one of the busiest times of year for NHL front offices as the 32 general managers (and their staffs) try to figure out what their team needs in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
Some teams need to add short-term help to put them over the top for a potential Stanley Cup run. Others need to sell off veterans or pending free agents to build something for the future. And there are some teams that are so set with their current rosters that they might not need to really do anything.
It can be a franchise-changing few weeks.
Fortunately for all 32 teams, we have some advice for them and what they should do.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Just a minor tweak
The Bruins are a borderline unstoppable machine right now with an incredible 34-5-4 record through their first 43 games. They still have the great 1-2 punch at center with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy gives them a bona fide top-pairing defenseman, and they have a Vezina front-runner in goal in Linus Ullmark. They do not need to shake things up much, which is good because they are pressed to the salary cap ceiling and do not have a deep farm system to deal from. If they can pick up some depth scoring or a depth defenseman for a cheap price, go for it. If not, there's no need to force anything. They are good enough as constructed.
Buffalo Sabres: Stand pat and see what happens
This is the most enjoyable Sabres season in more than a decade. They have an incredible offense, an energetic style of play and finally look to have a young core to build around. It might not be enough to make the playoffs right now, but that is OK. Another non-playoff year won't be fun, but there is no point in giving up young assets to make what might be a futile push at the postseason when the Sabres are finally moving in the right direction. See what this group can do, identify your needs for the offseason and fix them then.
Detroit Red Wings: Sell your pending free agents
This should have been a year that saw the Red Wings take a big step forward, but it has not happened. And that has to be a stomach punch for Red Wings fans hoping to see the Yzerplan start to come together. The playoffs seem like a long shot and they have 10 pending unrestricted free agents after this season, including Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. Ideally a contract extension for Larkin would be in the cards, but there could be a tough decision coming if nothing can be agreed.
Florida Panthers. Strategically sell
This season has been a nightmare for the Panthers as the playoffs might be starting to slip out of reach. This is not a team that needs a total overhaul, but it has quite the salary cap crunch and needs to accumulate a little more draft capital. They should not deal a core player like Aleksander Barkov or Matthew Tkachuk, but they should at least shop some other players around to see if they can clear some cap space and bring in some young assets.
Montreal Canadiens: Aggressively sell
There is an obvious core to build around here led by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and this year's No. 1 overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky. Those players are obviously off the table, but everybody else? Put up the "For Sale" sign. Sean Monahan and Evgeni Dadonov seem like obvious candidates, but any veteran like David Savard, Joel Edmundson and Jake Allen should also be shopped.
Ottawa Senators: Trade Cam Talbot
The Senators were aggressive all offseason but still have a lot of very real flaws on defense and in their bottom-six forwards. They do not have a lot of pending UFAs, but goalie Cam Talbot might be the most valuable of their obvious trade chips, and some contenders could use him.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Go for it
Every year the Lightning are pressed to the cap. And every year they find a way to add somebody major at the trade deadline. There is always a way to make it happen if you are creative enough, and nobody is more creative than the Lightning's front office. At this point, we might be taking their success for granted. After three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, they remain an elite team but are flying under the radar a bit. They could get there again. Go for it while you can.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Upgrade the defense
In the preseason, it would have been easy to guess that goaltending would be the position the Leafs would need to address at the trade deadline. But Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov have exceeded all expectations. Instead, defense might be the target. Whether that is a blockbuster like Jakob Chychrun (Arizona) or a rental like Vladislav Gavrikov (Columbus), Toronto could use some depth there. The pressure is on to win this season, and a defensive upgrade might help.
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Do not change anything
The Hurricanes made two big offseason additions to an already stacked roster in Max Pacioretty and Brent Burns. Pacioretty missed the first half of the season but might give them some of the finishing touch they have lacked now that he's returned. That is their addition. Trust the talent you have will finally break through in the playoffs.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Sell, sell sell
This season has been brutal for the Blue Jackets after such a promising offseason that saw them add Johnny Gaudreau in stunning fashion in free agency. But bad goaltending, key injuries and poor play have sabotaged everything and sent Columbus back to the bottom of the standings. Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo are pending UFAs and should not be on the roster after the trade deadline.
New Jersey Devils: Shop for depth
Specifically at forward and in goal. The Devils have arrived and they have some key building blocks in place with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton who can be the foundation of a championship-caliber team. But they need some help at the bottom of the lineup, and they could definitely use an upgrade in goal. Vitek Vanecek has been fine for the most part, but can you trust him to lead you on a run in the playoffs? If not, Mackenzie Blackwood has done nothing to inspire confidence.
New York Islanders: Add talent
The Islanders are a fringe playoff team, and they have the same flaws they have had for years. Not enough game-breaking talent at forward. Mat Barzal needs some help, and whether or not the Islanders make the playoffs this season is irrelevant. They need to find somebody who can play Robin to Barzal's Batman. A potential means of getting that: Shopping goalie Semyon Varlamov to a goalie-needy team. Ilya Sorokin has the top spot on lockdown, and Varlamov is a free agent after this season anyway. See if there is a hockey trade to be made to get some forward help.
New York Rangers: Look for scoring depth
The Rangers have the top-line forwards, they have the top defenseman, and they definitely have the top goalie. But they need more 5-on-5 scoring depth to seriously compete with the other top Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. They had that some issue last year and added Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano, and they have the young talent to be major players in trade talks once again.
Philadelphia Flyers: Trade James van Riemsdyk
Even if the front office will not admit it, the Flyers are rebuilding. Van Riemsdyk should be their most attractive trade chip, and they might get a decent return if they retain some of his remaining salary. There is no reason for him to remain on the roster after the trade deadline.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Get a third-line center
When they are fully healthy, the Penguins are still a playoff team, and potentially a very good playoff team. But they need more depth in their bottom six, and the most glaring need is a third-line center. Jeff Carter is not the answer there, and Teddy Blueger is best served in a fourth-line role. A better third-line option could solve a lot of their depth issues.
Washington Capitals: Shop Anthony Mantha
Not because the Capitals should be sellers (they should not), but simply because this trade has not worked out for anybody the way it was planned. Mantha's $5.7 million salary-cap hit through next season could be used in a far more meaningful way in building out the team's depth.
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Keep building for the future
The Coyotes have been stockpiling draft picks and prospects for years as part of their rebuild, and there is no reason for that to stop now. Shayne Gostisbehere should be the first player out the door, and if somebody blows them out of the water with an offer for Clayton Keller or Jakob Chychrun, they should absolutely consider it. Both are good players, but they aren't worth building a team around.
Chicago Blackhawks: Everything must go
The Blackhawks should be the busiest team at the trade deadline. There is no need for Jonathan Toews nor Patrick Kane to remain, while Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou should also go to the highest bidder. None of them have any future on the next contending Blackhawks team.
Colorado Avalanche: Get a second-line center
The first thing the Avs need to do is hope for better health luck, which has been their biggest issue this season. The second thing they need to do is find a second-line center to help replace Nazem Kadri. Whether that is Bo Horvat, Jonathan Toews, Sean Monahan, Ryan O'Reilly or somebody else, that is the biggest need here.
Dallas Stars: More scoring depth
The Stars have emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference and should be viewed as a bona fide Stanley Cup contender. Jake Oettinger is a superstar in goal, while their top line of Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz is as good as it gets in the NHL. While they have improved their depth, they still remain a little top-heavy and could use a secondary scoring boost.
Minnesota Wild: Bargain basement shopping
The Wild should be buyers, but their salary-cap situation is one of the tightest in the league for the next few years following the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. That greatly limits their options. If they can find some scoring depth for a cheap price, they should add it. But that is going to be much easier said than done and will take some creativity from general manager Bill Guerin and his staff.
Nashville Predators: Hit the reset button
The Predators have hit their ceiling as currently constructed and are probably not going to do anything when (or if) they make the playoffs. That is a rough spot to be in, so finally hit the reset button and dump some big contracts. Mattias Ekholm, Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen should all be on the market, especially since they have no trade restrictions in their contracts.
St. Louis Blues: Sell
The Blues have taken a big step backwards this season, and making the playoffs is going to be a struggle. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are both pending unrestricted free agents, and the Blues should aggressively shop them assuming both are healthy enough to be traded at the deadline.
Winnipeg Jets: Add scoring depth
The Jets are having a great bounce-back season thanks to the upgrade from Paul Maurice to Rick Bowness behind the bench and a huge year from superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck. They are very top-heavy, though, with a handful of forwards, Josh Morrissey on defense and Hellebuyck carrying the success. If they are going to be a potential Stanley Cup team, they will need more secondary scoring.
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Sell
The Ducks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL this season. Not necessarily because they are going to miss the playoffs, but because they took a huge step backwards. Defensemen John Klingberg and Kevin Shattenkirk are obvious trade candidates due to their pending UFA status, while veteran forwards like Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg should be shopped to see if there is a market. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale are the future. Everybody else should be had for the right price.
Calgary Flames: More scoring depth
Even after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the same offseason the Flames still look like a potential playoff team, and they can still be dangerous if starting goalie Jacob Markström and key offseason addition Jonathan Huberdeau get back on track. But they could also use a little extra scoring punch down the lineup.
Edmonton Oilers: Get your superstars some help
The same story as every other year: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are great, but the rest of the team is so flawed that they might even miss the playoffs. That should not be tolerated by ownership. General manager Ken Holland needs to do something to give his stars some help, whether it be finally acquiring a legit top-pairing defenseman or finding scoring depth. Ideally he would do both. But he can't stand pat at this trade deadline and waste another historic performance from his two superstars.
Los Angeles Kings: Find a goalie
Seriously, any goalie who might be available. The Kings have a potential Stanley Cup team with some of the league's worst goaltending. If they can get even competent goaltending, they might win it all this season. This team is that good. Pheonix Copley has done a fine job since his recall, but you can't count on him to lead your team to a Stanley Cup through the Western Conference.
San Jose Sharks: Kickstart the rebuild
The Sharks have not officially started an all-out rebuild, but they should. This team is not going anywhere as presently constructed, and they have two major pieces in Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier whose returns could really set them up long-term. Karlsson will be difficult to deal given how great he still is, how significant his contract is and how he has full control over where he goes. But finding the right partner would allow Karlsson to chase his Stanley Cup, and then the Sharks can start looking ahead. It would be difficult, but it might be for the best. Same is true with Meier.
Seattle Kraken: Upgrade goaltending
Just like the Kings, Seattle might be a potential Stanley Cup team this season if it can just get better goaltending. They are a playoff team despite not having a goalie with a save percentage over .900 for the season. Their success with that level of goaltending is a testament to how good this team truly is. Help them out with better goaltending.
Vancouver Canucks: Tear it all down
This situation is a mess, and it might be one of the most hopeless in the NHL. Jim Rutherford has talked about how the core needs to be broken up, while the team has badly underachieved and is loaded with bad contracts. Team captain Bo Horvat is also a free agent after this season and does not seem close to a new contract. Other than maybe Elias Pettersson, nobody should be off-limits here.
Vegas Golden Knights: Get some goalie help
The Golden Knights are making everybody forget about the disappointment that was the 2021-22 NHL season for them and are again looking like a Stanley Cup contender. Jack Eichel has been the top-line center they needed, they have better injury luck and Logan Thompson has stepped up and solidified the top goalie spot. But they could still use a little insurance at that position given how unproven Thompson is as a full-time starter over a full season and potential playoff run. Adin Hill has been fine, but the Golden Knights would be more confident going into the playoffs with a better option behind Thompson.