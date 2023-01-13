Falcons Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Interview Requested by Atlanta

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per that report, Evero is also a candidate for the head coaching vacancies with the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

