    Falcons Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Interview Requested by Atlanta

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos takes notes in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Per that report, Evero is also a candidate for the head coaching vacancies with the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

