Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Speculation About Mike McCarthy's Job Security is 'Comical'

Mike McCarthy's job security, should the Dallas Cowboys fail to go on a deep playoff run this season, has been the subject of some debate this week.

And quarterback Dak Prescott thinks that is absolutely absurd, calling it "comical" while speaking to reporters Friday:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—which would be the second straight one-and-done playoff appearance under McCarthy and the franchise's fourth straight season without a playoff win—wouldn't put the head coach's job in jeopardy.

"No. I don't even want to ... No. That's it," he said when asked about the possibility (h/t Clarence E. Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram). "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

The 59-year-old McCarthy has gone 30-20 in his three seasons with the Cowboys, which includes back-to-back 12-win campaigns. For his career he's 155-97-2, having led the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys to the postseason 11 times, including a title with the Packers in the 2010 season.

So the veteran head coach is projecting confidence heading into this year's playoffs.

"I have confidence in our football team that regardless of who we line up against in the playoffs, we'll be successful," he told reporters. "We have built that over the course of the offseason and training camp. ... I feel like what we're capable of doing is very high, a lot of belief and confidence."