LeBron James Criticized by Lakers Fans for Missed OT Shots Against Luka Dončić, Mavs

Some NBA fans were unrelenting toward LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star went without a field goal across two overtimes in Thursday's 119-115 loss to Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

It was a night to forget for James overall. Although he nearly finished with a triple-double (24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists), he went 9-of-28 from the field and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. That includes an 0-of-6 clip in the two overtime periods.

In the final seconds of the first overtime, James attacked the basket for what would've been the game-winner. Mavericks forward Christian Wood denied him at the rim.

LeBron logged 46:45 on the floor, which may have played a role in him fading down the stretch. His performance in the latter stages certainly left something to be desired.

Dončić, meanwhile, put up 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists for his 10th triple-double of the season. He also had five of the Mavericks' 18 points across the two overtimes.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 19-23. Although they're 13th in the Western Conference, they're only one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final play-in spot. A 2.5-game gap separates them from the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed as well.

L.A. has a few days to stew on the defeat before it's back in action Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.