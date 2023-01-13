Jerod Mayo, Patriots Begin Contract Extension Talks amid Browns, Texans Rumors

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they are negotiating with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on the Bill Belichick's coaching staff.

That comes after recent reports that the Cleveland Browns were interested in Mayo as a defensive coordinator and the Carolina Panthers wanted to interview him for their vacant head coaching position:

Mayo, 36, spent his entire eight-year NFL career as a linebacker in New England, accumulating 802 tackles, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler, a 2010 first-team All-Pro and won a championship with the Pats.

From 2019 to 2021 he served as the inside linebackers coach before his title changed to linebackers coach this past season. By most accounts, however, Mayo's role is far more expansive on the defense, and he may even been seen in the building as a possible Belichick successor down the line:

Mayo, who received interest from teams seeking a defensive coordinator, explained during a Sports Hub interview in Feb. 2022 why he decided to stick with the Pats (h/t Zack Cox of NESN):

"I have (received interest). And this was even after I didn't get the Philly job, I was also approached about being a defensive coordinator. But if you look at it from my perspective, as well—look, I am a New England guy, right? My family's here. Everything's here. For me to pick up my family—and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick—for me to pick up my family and to go to some team where I really don't know the people over there, we're moving all these people, to me, it's hard. It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team."

Perhaps a head coaching job would be the pull needed to steal Mayo from the Patriots. But if the team is willing to give him the defensive coordinator position and sees him as a Belichick successor, remaining in New England would be a logical option for the up-and-coming coach.