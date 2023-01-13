X

    Jerod Mayo, Patriots Begin Contract Extension Talks amid Browns, Texans Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they are negotiating with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on the Bill Belichick's coaching staff.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Unprecedented: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that team will begin OC interviews next week. <a href="https://t.co/1RoSjFoSk3">pic.twitter.com/1RoSjFoSk3</a>

    That comes after recent reports that the Cleveland Browns were interested in Mayo as a defensive coordinator and the Carolina Panthers wanted to interview him for their vacant head coaching position:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    The Cleveland Browns, who relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, requested permission today to interview Patriots' inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, per source.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Carolina is requesting permission to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its head coaching job, per source.

    Mayo, 36, spent his entire eight-year NFL career as a linebacker in New England, accumulating 802 tackles, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

    He was a two-time Pro Bowler, a 2010 first-team All-Pro and won a championship with the Pats.

    From 2019 to 2021 he served as the inside linebackers coach before his title changed to linebackers coach this past season. By most accounts, however, Mayo's role is far more expansive on the defense, and he may even been seen in the building as a possible Belichick successor down the line:

    Arcand & Mego @MFMonWEEI

    "I don't think the Patriots want him to leave at all." <br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/tomecurran?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tomecurran</a> on Jerod Meyo possibly leaving. <a href="https://t.co/ueibrA2kng">pic.twitter.com/ueibrA2kng</a>

    Cory @realcorykinnan

    Jerod Mayo is essentially co-DC in NE with Steve Belichick who has significant input in gameplanning and play-calling say in the headset on gamedays. The Patriots' defense has not finished lower than 4th in DVOA since Mayo took over for him in 2019. Not sure that's unproven. <a href="https://t.co/ETJVYQymsD">https://t.co/ETJVYQymsD</a>

    George Balekji @GeorgeBalekji

    Something you don't normally see from NFL teams: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> announce they've begun extension talks with Jerod Mayo and that they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week. Mayo staying must mean DC title and longterm vision for him as future HC. <a href="https://t.co/GdPQuQI91d">pic.twitter.com/GdPQuQI91d</a>

    Dakota Randall @DakRandallNESN

    Can't help but wonder whether these talks with Jerod Mayo have included the possibility about him one day succeeding Bill Belichick <a href="https://t.co/WQYn2NZZcZ">pic.twitter.com/WQYn2NZZcZ</a>

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    If the Patriots are going to these lengths to keep Mayo, they may as well make him the head-coach-in-waiting. He's got the winning formula: Youth, former player and a bedrock of the Patriots family

    Mayo, who received interest from teams seeking a defensive coordinator, explained during a Sports Hub interview in Feb. 2022 why he decided to stick with the Pats (h/t Zack Cox of NESN):

    "I have (received interest). And this was even after I didn't get the Philly job, I was also approached about being a defensive coordinator. But if you look at it from my perspective, as well—look, I am a New England guy, right? My family's here. Everything's here. For me to pick up my family—and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick—for me to pick up my family and to go to some team where I really don't know the people over there, we're moving all these people, to me, it's hard. It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team."

    Perhaps a head coaching job would be the pull needed to steal Mayo from the Patriots. But if the team is willing to give him the defensive coordinator position and sees him as a Belichick successor, remaining in New England would be a logical option for the up-and-coming coach.

