Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Says He Wouldn't Want to Play for Patriots' Bill Belichick

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might be one of the greatest ever in his profession, but Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth still wouldn't jump at the chance to be coached by him.

In an appearance on Off The Field with Aditi, Freiermuth reflected on how much he enjoys life under Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

That prompted host Aditi Kinkhabwala to ask who else the 24-year-old would like to play for around the NFL. She alluded to Belichick by referencing Freiermuth's home state of Massachusetts and his past Patriots fandom.

The 6'5" pass-catcher responded (at the 10:41 mark) he "wouldn't want to play for coach Belichick." He added he had "heard some stories" and was content to avoid a New England homecoming under the present circumstances.

Belichick's achievements speak for themselves. He's a six-time champion and second all time in wins between the regular season and playoffs.

But the 70-year-old isn't known for his rosy demeanor, and that's bound to be more and more of a drawback when the Patriots aren't hitting the heights they regularly enjoyed in previous seasons. New England missed the playoffs for the second time in three years in 2022.

You can put up with a demanding head coach when you're winning your division and routinely contending for Super Bowls. The bargain is harder to accept when you're posting a losing record.

It wouldn't be surprising if at this point Freiermuth's sentiment is shared by some of his peers.