Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career MVP Award Over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, More

AP Photo/John Locher

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second career NFL MVP award.

Mahomes nearly won the award unanimously, garnering 48 of 50 votes.

The other finalists were a trio of quarterbacks (the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes and posted NFL-high marks with 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 ESPN QBR.

It was a remarkable season for Mahomes considering that he lost No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins via a trade over the offseason. He was tasked with working with a nearly entirely new wideout crew that included Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.

The transition was easy for Mahomes in part because he still had tight end Travis Kelce, who was by far the most productive player at his position in 2022 (110 catches, 1,338 yards, 12 touchdowns). Still, the 2018 NFL MVP was stellar once again en route to leading the Chiefs to their fifth straight season of 12 or more wins under his leadership.

Kansas City has gone 64-16 in his starts and won the AFC West in all five of his seasons as the starter. Mahomes also won the Super Bowl MVP award in February 2020 after leading the Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Mahomes Magic has been a mainstay in the NFL ever since he took over as Kansas City's starter. He's a five-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 192 touchdowns against just 49 interceptions and averaged 303.0 passing yards per game for his career.

Now he adds another well-deserved honor to his mantle, and he'll be looking for his second Lombardi Trophy when his Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.