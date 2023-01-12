Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Saw the Grim Reaper' After Dak Prescott's Week 1 Thumb Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wasn't confident in his team's ability to fight through the thumb injury Dak Prescott suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Jones said:

"I must admit: I saw the Grim Reaper out there when we lost Dak. Two years ago, we had Andy Dalton (as backup quarterback). I knew if he had to play for a period of time that we could maintain at a level. I didn't know that about Cooper Rush. So, to his credit, he did have that. We're sounder having gone through that."

Prescott fractured his right thumb and required surgery, which kept him out until a Week 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

It seemed like a significant problem for the Cowboys, who went 4-7 in games Prescott didn't start in 2020 when he was sidelined with an ankle injury. Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert all started in his place but couldn't keep the team afloat in the playoff race.

It would not be deja vu this time around.

Rush went 4-1 as a starter in place of Prescott, not only keeping the Cowboys afloat but also putting them in the playoff race for the two-time Pro Bowler's return.

The Central Michigan product completed 58 percent of his passes for 956 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in his starts, getting the ball into his playmakers' hands and avoiding mistakes that would cost the team wins.

The formula worked with players such as CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard around him, and Prescott guided Dallas to its 12-5 finish when he returned to the lineup.

While Prescott is a household name with an impressive resume, Dallas may have reason for concern heading to the playoffs. He led the league with 15 interceptions despite playing in just 12 games and was a rough 14-of-37 for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Numbers like that may not be good enough to compete with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Monday's playoff game, but the Cowboys are in that postseason position in part because of the efforts of Rush when the starter was sidelined.