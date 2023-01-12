Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets After Release of Plane Video: 'Can't Address Everything'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released body-cam footage of Odell Beckham Jr. being escorted off an airplane in November while he was attempting to fly from Miami to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Beckham addressed the situation on his Twitter account:

Airline employees reportedly called for the authorities after Beckham was unresponsive and refused to comply with requests to put on his seatbelt before the plane took off.

A flight attendant told officers that Beckham was in his underwear on the plane, though when police arrived he was fully clothed. The flight attendant said Beckham told them he had come from a club.

"If you don't want him to fly, that's your decision that you guys are going to have to make," an officer told the flight attendants, noting that Beckham may have simply been tired.

The flight crew then asked Beckham to leave and he refused, calling the situation "beyond embarrassing."

Officers told him if he refused to get off the plane, the entire flight would be deplaned, and Beckham said that was fine. The other passengers then deplaned and Beckham got into an argument with another passenger, telling them "You're going to wait 40 minutes, and I'm going get on a private plane home" and calling them a "fat ass."

He was then checked by paramedics and escorted off the plane.

"Flight 1228, with service from Miami to Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt," American Airlines said in a statement. "The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time."

Beckham, 30, remains a free agent after last playing for the Los Angeles Rams last season. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout was thought to be the subject of interest from several contending teams once he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, though to this point hasn't caught on with a team.