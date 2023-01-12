X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets After Release of Plane Video: 'Can't Address Everything'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released body-cam footage of Odell Beckham Jr. being escorted off an airplane in November while he was attempting to fly from Miami to Los Angeles.

    On Thursday, Beckham addressed the situation on his Twitter account:

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    🥱🥱🥱 can't address everything in this world, it's exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren't involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there's always gon be a lil left over

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain't been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. "They" wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam.

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    But the one thing that no matter how much I've grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But…..

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back.

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don't matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the 🧀 board!

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don't kno what they're talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No 🧢

    Airline employees reportedly called for the authorities after Beckham was unresponsive and refused to comply with requests to put on his seatbelt before the plane took off.

    A flight attendant told officers that Beckham was in his underwear on the plane, though when police arrived he was fully clothed. The flight attendant said Beckham told them he had come from a club.

    "If you don't want him to fly, that's your decision that you guys are going to have to make," an officer told the flight attendants, noting that Beckham may have simply been tired.

    The flight crew then asked Beckham to leave and he refused, calling the situation "beyond embarrassing."

    Officers told him if he refused to get off the plane, the entire flight would be deplaned, and Beckham said that was fine. The other passengers then deplaned and Beckham got into an argument with another passenger, telling them "You're going to wait 40 minutes, and I'm going get on a private plane home" and calling them a "fat ass."

    He was then checked by paramedics and escorted off the plane.

    "Flight 1228, with service from Miami to Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt," American Airlines said in a statement. "The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time."

    Beckham, 30, remains a free agent after last playing for the Los Angeles Rams last season. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout was thought to be the subject of interest from several contending teams once he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, though to this point hasn't caught on with a team.

