    Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Trade Market to Be Evaluated After Benching QB

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
    Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

    As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to evaluate the trade market for quarterback Derek Carr after benching him for the final two games of the 2022 season.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Carr "will be part of the process" as he holds a no-trade clause in his contract.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

