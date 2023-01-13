Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

1 of 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: 49ers -9.5

Quarterback Geno Smith resurrected his career with the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 percent completion rate for the 2022 season, but his team is the second-biggest underdog in the wild-card matchups.

On the opposing side, San Francisco 49ers rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy has won in his first five career starts, throwing for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in those games. He has Pro Bowl and All-Pro playmakers at running back (Christian McCaffrey), wide receiver (Deebo Samuel) and tight end (George Kittle) with an All-Pro left tackle in Trent Williams. By the way, the 49ers' No. 1-ranked defense has Pro Bowlers on all three levels.

Clearly, the 49ers have a loaded squad that can build big leads with a top-six scoring offense and maintain those margins with the league's stingiest defense.

Davenport believes Smith's Comeback Player of the Year-worthy campaign ends with a blowout loss.

"There probably isn't a game on Wild Card Weekend with higher odds of getting completely out of hand than the first game of the slate. The 49ers offense hasn't missed a beat since Brock Purdy took over at quarterback. The Niners possess arguably the best defense in the league.

"Geno Smith is coming off a shaky performance last week against the Los Angeles Rams. And Seattle's defense allowed the seventh-most yards and eighth-most points per game in the league this season. The Seahawks have been a great story this year, but that story is about to have an ending that's more A Nightmare on Elm Street than Rudy."

Knox took opponent familiarity into account and backed Seattle to cover the spread.

"'Unfortunately, we're playing the Niners.' That comment by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll pretty much sums up the general perception of this matchup. The 49ers are loaded and red-hot. The Seahawks were lucky to sneak into the postseason. This one has the potential to get ugly for Seattle.

"Yet I have a feeling that the Seahawks' familiarity with San Francisco and their ability to run the football allows them to keep it relatively close—similar to their eight-point loss in Week 15. I think San Francisco wins convincingly, but I can see Seattle doing just enough for a late backdoor cover."

Predictions

Davenport: 49ers

Gagnon: 49ers

Ivory: Seahawks

Knox: Seahawks

Moton: 49ers

O'Donnell: 49ers

Sobleski: 49ers

Consensus: 49ers -9.5

Score Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 16