Broncos Rumors: Former Stanford HC David Shaw Interviews for Vacancy

David Madison/Getty Images

Add another notable name to the list of candidates the Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Wednesday. Schefter noted Shaw "is interested in returning to the pro game" after spending time as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 1997 to 2005.

While Shaw is a well-known name from his time at Stanford, he could be competing against even more prominent candidates for the Broncos' position.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is Denver's "top option." As if that wasn't enough, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is apparently a potential fallback option for the AFC West team.

Whoever takes over for the Broncos will be under quite the spotlight in 2023.

After all, the team looked to be potential Super Bowl contenders at the start of the 2022 campaign following the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Instead, Wilson struggled to live up to the standard he set on the Seattle Seahawks, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before his first year even came to an end.

Denver finished in last place in the AFC West at 5-12.

Shaw is a possible candidate to take over the team in need of a quick turnaround after he resigned from Stanford in November. He was the head coach of the Cardinal for 12 seasons starting in 2011 when he took over for Harbaugh, who departed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

He became the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record, although things trended in the wrong direction toward the end of his tenure. Stanford won double-digit games in five of his first six years but hasn't accomplished the task since 2016.

In fact, the last time the Pac-12 team won more than four games in a season was the 2018 campaign, and it went a combined 6-18 the past two years.

Shaw may have recognized it was time to move on with his decision to resign, but he is surely still interested in coaching if he is accepting interviews with the Broncos. Perhaps a change of scenery would work well for both the coach and the AFC West team.