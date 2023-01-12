Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bengals with Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his team's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos and was unable to return, missing the Ravens' final five games of the regular season.

Though Baltimore was able to clinch a playoff spot without him, there was continued uncertainty heading into the postseason.

The 26-year-old missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting he faced an "uphill battle" to play in the Wild Card Round against the Bengals.

"I don't have anything to add on that. No updates at this time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice.

Tyler Huntley, who has dealt with his own shoulder and wrist injuries, has started in place of Jackson four times this season.

There's still a significant drop-off when Jackson is unavailable, though, with the team losing a player who had two Pro Bowl selections and an MVP award in his first four NFL seasons.

The Louisville product finished the 2022 regular season with 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games, adding 764 rushing yards and three more scores.

Health is still a concern, though, after Jackson missed five regular-season games in each of the past two seasons. It's especially a question mark as he seeks a new contract this offseason.