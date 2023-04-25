NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson's $19.7M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Vikings

David Berding/Getty Images

After establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL during his first three seasons, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson arguably deserves a contract extension, but it looks like the team will take a little more time before rewarding him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for the 2024 season. The option will pay him $19.7 million that year.

During the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed his desire to keep Jefferson in the fold for years to come, and the option gives him more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

Jefferson is coming off a stellar 2022 season in which he led the league with 184 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards while also adding eight touchdowns. It was his second straight year with at least 100 catches and 1,500 yards, and he broke the franchise record for yards in a single season previously held by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

The 23-year-old helped lead Minnesota to its first NFC North title since 2017, though the team fell in the wild-card round to the New York Giants.

In addition to Jefferson's propensity for highlight-reel catches, he's also proved himself to be a dependable name for the Vikings. He has yet to miss a game in his NFL career, and he didn't record a turnover in the 2022 season.

After his arrival in the NFL as the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft, the LSU product immediately became a go-to target for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. He's led Minnesota in targets in each of the last three years.

Exercising the fifth-year option for Jefferson gives the Vikings extra time to work out a big-money extension for the star wideout.

With the three-time Pro Bowler on the outside, Minnesota's offense will continue to boast one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL, and the team will be hoping he sticks around for years to come.