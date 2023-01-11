Carlos Correa Passes Twins Physical, Contract Official After Mets Negotiations

AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File

After a lengthy offseason saga involving contract agreements with three different teams, star shortstop Carlos Correa is officially back with the Minnesota Twins.

Correa has passed his physical, which was the hindrance that caused his deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets to fall through.

Correa re-signed with the Twins on Tuesday after agreeing to a reported six-year, $200 million contract with a vesting option for four years and $70 million. He agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants last month and later a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets, but both teams raised concerns over the long-term health of his right leg, which he broke in 2014 and had surgically repaired.

One of the best shortstops in the majors, Correa has not missed time because of a right leg ailment during his eight-year MLB career. After seeing him in action throughout the 2022 season, Minnesota was comfortable with his ability to stay on the field.

In his first season with the Twins, Correa hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI while also playing stellar defense, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist. However, the team finished third in the AL Central with a 78-84 record.

While staying in Minnesota likely was not Correa's desired outcome, the 28-year-old may welcome the end of a dramatic offseason. He can turn his attention to helping the Twins put forth a better showing during the 2023 season and hopefully compete for a division title.