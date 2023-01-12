Updated 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Prediction

0 of 8

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

A quarter of the NBA season has passed since we last ran playoff bracket predictions, meaning a lot has changed when trying to look ahead to April.

For starters, three brand-new teams have entered the playoff projections, and there's been a good deal of movement for the ones who remain in the postseason picture.

Like last time, we'll be looking at current record, current strength of schedule, remaining strength of schedule and how injuries have affected teams to this point and moving forward.

Can the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans remain at the top of their conferences without Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson? Will the Western Conference's toughest remaining schedule prevent the Los Angeles Clippers from rising any higher? Can the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks rebound from their rough starts to return to the postseason?

Without making any predictions about the playoffs themselves, these are the teams projected to come out of the play-in tournament (the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds) and who they and others will match up against in the first round of the 2023 postseason.

Note: All strength of schedule and remaining strength of schedule stats are via Basketball-Reference.com. Player stats accurate as of Jan. 10.