Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 PlayoffsJanuary 11, 2023
Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 Playoffs
Eighteen NFL offseasons are officially underway, while 14 teams now must keep an eye on the months to come while primarily focusing on the start of the 2022 postseason.
It's a whirlwind, and the rumor mill is naturally on fire.
At a wild and intriguing juncture on the NFL calendar, let's review the league's hottest rumors with a fact or fiction perspective.
Is Aaron Rodgers Done?
The retirement speculation was already present before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers declined to hand his game jersey over to Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams when the Packers' season came to an end Sunday night, and it won't likely die until Rodgers either moves on or confirms he's staying put for a 19th season in Green Bay.
Rodgers is 39. He just endured a brutal season in which his play declined significantly, and the Packers fell well short of expectations without making the playoffs. He's won just two playoff games in the last six years, and the Packers are unlikely to be prime Super Bowl contenders in 2023.
Does a man who, according to Spotrac, has made more than $300 million in his career (endorsements excluded) really want to keep doing this?
Honestly, probably. It ain't easy to walk away from a guaranteed $60 million for 2023. His contract gives him all of the leverage. Rodgers doesn't know if that final jersey meant something because a trade can't be ruled out, but who can (or wants to) inherit that contract, considering Rodgers' state of decline?
The Packers and Rodgers are likely destined for at least one more season together, after which Green Bay could realistically move on with some cap relief despite a large sunk cost on future campaigns.
FICTION
Another Year for Tom in Tampa?
Tom Brady hasn't quite played his last NFL game. That's because he'll start at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they play the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card game Monday night. But after Brady retired and un-retired last offseason, many will wonder if the 45-year-old will walk away for good when his 2023 offseason truly hits.
Lately, though, Brady has given no indication he's planning to retire. He's now divorced, and in a recent chat with Steve Young on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t joebucsfan.com), he didn't object to a comparison between retirement and death.
Will he remain in Tampa? That's less of a sure thing. But I don't think Brady has much incentive to stop playing now. And realistically, the businessman in him is well aware that the longevity of his career helps his TB12 brand.
Quarterbacks are comically well-protected these days, and it's not as though he's coming off an awful season. Not great, not not horrible, and you know he'll fight to go out on a better note. That is unless he and the Bucs make a shocking Super Bowl run this month.
FACT
Sean Payton to Denver?
In their high-profile head coaching search, the Denver Broncos appear to be casting a wide net that includes Sean Payton, who spent the 2022 season in broadcasting but remains under contract with the New Orleans Saints. And that might be the No. 1 reason we're rolling with fiction on this one. To land the Super Bowl champion coach, the Broncos could owe New Orleans some serious draft capital.
Paying big bucks that don't count toward the salary cap for a revered head coach is one thing. Giving away potentially major roster talent is another. The price tag might be too high here, especially with plenty of other top-notch candidates (including Jim Harbaugh) on Denver's radar.
FICTION
Jim Harbaugh to Denver?
But the biggest name on that Denver list is likely Jim Harbaugh, who, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, had a two-plus-hour virtual interview with team brass Monday.
After eight years at the University of Michigan, is Harbaugh ready to make the leap back to the NFL?
The timing couldn't be better. Despite another bowl game loss, he's coming off his best season yet with the Wolverines, and the opening in Denver would give him a chance to work with a former foe in the talented Russell Wilson.
I think that'd be hard to turn down, and the Broncos know the time is now with Wilson in place, so they might be willing to pay up big.
Following a conversation last week with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh told Will Kunkel of Queen City News he expects to remain at Michigan next year, but with the caveat that "no one knows the future."
I'm rolling with the caveat.
FACT
Bears Trading Away the No. 1 Overall Pick?
This is more of a "connect the dots" rumor. The Chicago Bears hold the top pick in April's draft, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the biggest potential NFL difference-maker in this class, and the Bears already have themselves a potential long-term difference-making quarterback in Justin Fields.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles told reporters on Tuesday he plans on having Fields be the starter in 2023 after the 2021 No. 11 overall pick showed significant signs of improvement and playmaking ability as a sophomore while also noting that he'd have to be "absolutely blown away" by a prospect in order to select a QB at the top of Round 1.
You'd have to believe that means the No. 1 selection is up for sale, with teams holding top-10 picks like the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, Falcons and Panthers potentially competing to leapfrog the Texans (who hold the No. 2 pick) to grab a potential franchise signal-caller in Young.
FACT
Tua Tagovailoa to Play If Cleared?
The 2022 season has been a roller-coaster ride for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, but the team remains alive on the verge of a wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa, however, remains in concussion protocol following a regular season that saw him suffer at least two head injuries, as well as a neck injury.
And yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins are hoping Tua can play Sunday against the Bills in Buffalo (h/t NFL writer Tyler Dunne).
It seems that if he's cleared, the Dolphins will start him. It's a fact but indeed a sad one, and that's because it just isn't worth it. This Dolphins team was a mess down the stretch, even when Tagovailoa was on the field. They aren't a real Super Bowl contender, and Tagovailoa could benefit from a nice, long offseason of rest and rehabilitation.
Nobody wants to essentially throw in the towel for a playoff game, but the Dolphins should make a long-term calculation here. Unfortunately, that's rarely a thing in this league.
FACT