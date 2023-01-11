Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 Playoffs

1 of 6

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The retirement speculation was already present before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers declined to hand his game jersey over to Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams when the Packers' season came to an end Sunday night, and it won't likely die until Rodgers either moves on or confirms he's staying put for a 19th season in Green Bay.

Rodgers is 39. He just endured a brutal season in which his play declined significantly, and the Packers fell well short of expectations without making the playoffs. He's won just two playoff games in the last six years, and the Packers are unlikely to be prime Super Bowl contenders in 2023.

Does a man who, according to Spotrac, has made more than $300 million in his career (endorsements excluded) really want to keep doing this?

Honestly, probably. It ain't easy to walk away from a guaranteed $60 million for 2023. His contract gives him all of the leverage. Rodgers doesn't know if that final jersey meant something because a trade can't be ruled out, but who can (or wants to) inherit that contract, considering Rodgers' state of decline?

The Packers and Rodgers are likely destined for at least one more season together, after which Green Bay could realistically move on with some cap relief despite a large sunk cost on future campaigns.

