Jared Goff 'Has Proven That He's the Best QB for Us,' Lions GM Brad Holmes Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes appears committed to quarterback Jared Goff based on postseason comments to reporters Tuesday.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard relayed the remarks.

The Lions finished fifth in scoring this season thanks largely to Goff, who completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 29 touchdowns (seven interceptions) and 7.6 yards per pass attempt.

Per Pro Football Reference, Goff finished seventh in the league in quarterback rating and fifth in QBR. Mike Payton of Pride of Detroit provided more stats:

Goff began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected the former Cal star with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career in L.A., leading the team to the 2018 NFC title and making two Pro Bowls along the way.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension with the Rams before the 2019 season, keeping him under contract through 2024.

However, the Rams decided to go in a different direction after the 2020 season and traded him to the Lions for quarterback Matt Stafford.

Goff was the Lions' QB1 during the first year of a rebuild under Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and the team finished 3-13-1. This year's team dramatically improved, however, and went 9-8 thanks in part to a sensational offense.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.