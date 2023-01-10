Patriots Rumors: People in NFL 'Befuddled' by Bill Belichick's Handling of OC Role

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

People around the NFL were "befuddled" by Bill Belichick's decision to hand the reins of the offense to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this season, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

"People work decades for one of those jobs," an AFC assistant coach told Graff. "And he gave it to a defensive guy."

The coach was referring to Patricia, who spent 12 seasons as a defensive assistant before a failed stint as the Detroit Lions' head coach. But Belichick tapped him to coach the offensive line and call plays for the offense this season.

Judge, meanwhile, was put in charge of the quarterbacks after his own failed stint as the head coach of the New York Giants. Judge had primarily worked as a special teams coach and coordinator prior to his two seasons leading the Giants.

Belichick opted for the familiarity of two former assistants in key roles on the offense. The result wasn't pretty—the Pats finished 26th in yards per game (314.6) and 17th in points per contest (21.4). The question is whether either assistant will return in his role or if Belichick will opt for a more experienced offensive coordinator.