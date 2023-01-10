NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Examining Latest Scenarios and Top Bracket-Busters

2 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Operating out of the AFC's No. 5 spot, the Chargers don't have an easy postseason path ahead. They just might, however, have the playmakers needed to overcome the odds and outperform their seeding.

There aren't a lot of No. 5 seeds with weaponry like this.

On offense, quarterback Justin Herbert can sling it. His 4,739 passing yards were the second-most in the NFL. They were also the second-most in his three seasons. He's an elite signal-caller with 94 touchdown passes over 49 games since being drafted as the No. 6 pick.

It helps, of course, to be surrounded with the kind of difference-makers Herbert has at his disposal. Austin Ekeler ranks favorably among the league's most electric running backs. He was 18th overall with 915 rushing yards and joined Christian McCaffrey as the only running backs with at least 700 receiving yards. Out wide, Keenan Allen and a hopefully healthy Mike Williams can leave defensive backs looking foolish.

The defense can be leaky, but their stars can make game-changing plays. A pass rush featuring both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack sounds like a quarterback's worst nightmare come true, while safety Derwin James Jr. is a franchise talent who is seemingly everywhere at once.

L.A. won five of its final seven games and opens against a young Jacksonville team making its first playoff appearance since 2017.

