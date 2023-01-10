Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Eyed by Mavericks, Wizards, Bucks, More

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

New York is reportedly asking for a first-round pick in exchange for the third-year guard.

Quickley's stock continues to rise after he replaced the injured RJ Barrett in the starting lineup. He's started the Knicks' last seven games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds in this stretch.

The 23-year-old set a career high with 36 points last month against the San Antonio Spurs, one game after tallying a personal-best 15 assists against the Dallas Mavericks.

Quickley has mostly come off the bench in his career, starting just six games over his first two seasons and one of his first 34 games in 2022-23, but he's showing he can expand his game when given a bigger role.

His average of 42.2 minutes per game over the last seven also shows he has the durability needed to become a starter.

It could make the 2020 first-round pick a highly sought-after player heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline, with contenders seeking additional depth pieces that can get them over the top for a championship.

Quickley has been a reliable two-way player throughout his short career, and the Knicks are 8.8 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the court this season, per Basketball Reference. Only Mitchell Robinson has a better mark among Knicks regulars.

On the other hand, the Knicks might decide the latest stretch is enough to retain Quickley as part of the core.

New York has climbed back into playoff contention after a slow start, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference at 22-19 entering Tuesday. The guard can help the Knicks compete this year before he's eligible for an extension in the offseason.

Without a new deal, Quickley will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.