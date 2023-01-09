Matt LaFleur Has Talked to Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett About Packers Return

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's venture into the head coaching ranks didn't go as planned this season with the Denver Broncos, and he may eventually end up back with the NFC North squad.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he reached out to Hackett about a potential return.

"I know he needs some family time," LaFleur said.

Demovsky suggested such a move "could be tied" to LaFleur eventually giving up play-calling responsibilities to focus more on overseeing the entire team.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Packers for three seasons from 2019 through 2021. They made the playoffs all three years and led the NFL in points scored on the way to a 13-3 record during the 2020 campaign.

The relationship is already in place with LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so there likely wouldn't be much adjustment period ahead of the 2023 season. Green Bay could also use a boost after missing the playoffs entirely in 2022 and finishing a middling 17th in the league in yards per game.

It would be an ideal landing spot for Hackett as well after he was fired in Denver before his first season as a head coach even came to an end.

He went 4-11 despite elevated expectations that were in place after the Broncos acquired future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson as their quarterback. The partnership between coach and quarterback was under plenty of scrutiny, and a team with Super Bowl aspirations ended up being one of the worst in the league.

Enter this offseason, where both the Packers and Hackett will surely be looking to turn things around before 2023.

Perhaps they will be doing so together if LaFleur brings him back to the staff.