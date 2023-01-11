Lamar Jackson 'Hasn't Felt Right' After Testing Knee Injury Before Ravens vs. Bengals

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson "hasn't felt right'" after testing his knee injury ahead of the team's NFL playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Jackson's health has been the major topic surrounding the Ravens heading into the playoffs after he missed the final five games of the regular season with a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that he "has a chance of playing in the team's wild-card game" against Cincinnati.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday on the Pat McAfee Show that "his knee is still not quite right. He is not all the way back. I would describe it as uncertain."

When healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, with a resume that includes an MVP, two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod. He can hurt opposing defenses with his legs and his arm and is Baltimore's best hope for a Super Bowl run in the AFC playoffs.

He completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 yards and three scores on the ground in 12 games during the 2022 season.

The Ravens' first choice behind Jackson is Tyler Huntley, but he was sidelined with a right shoulder injury in Week 18. They instead turned to the unproven Anthony Brown, and the result was a 27-16 road loss to the Bengals.

It's difficult to envision Baltimore making any serious noise in the playoffs without a healthy Jackson.