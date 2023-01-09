Rams' Sean McVay Says He'll Take Time to 'Reflect' Before Making Decision on Future

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday he will "take the next couple of days to really be able to reflect" before he decides on a course of action for the 2023 season.

"Do I love coaching? Hell, yeah," he told reporters. "Have there been a lot of things that have made it a challenge and a strain because of my own self-inflicted things? No question about it."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 36-year-old isn't assured of returning to the Rams:

"McVay has gone back and forth on the decision and needs time to get away to process all that has transpired over the past year: winning a Super Bowl, being courted to work in television, getting married, watching his wife's home country of Ukraine invaded, losing his grandfather and then coaching a team that has fallen short of its expectations."

McVay has been upfront about how he doesn't intend to remain in the NFL coaching ranks forever, and the sixth-year head coach said last week he'd be interested in a transition to television.

The Rams' performance this season and their relatively bleak long-term outlook could accelerate his departure. The franchise's championship window following its Super Bowl LVI win may already be closing, and the front office's win-now approach will make the eventual rebuild very painful for a year or two.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Sunday that McVay may not be burnt out or desperate to work in broadcasting so much as he doesn't want to sign on for that transition.

Los Angeles owes its 2023 first-round pick (No. 6 overall) to the Detroit Lions, and it's projected to be $3.1 million over the salary cap. The financial outlook for 2024 is even worse, with L.A. on track to be $13.7 million in the red.

Digging out of that hole and contending again won't be easy.

McVay has already held up his end of the bargain by leading the Rams to a title. If he leaves, you couldn't blame him for preferring to leave coaching behind for good or taking some time off before jumping back into a new job.