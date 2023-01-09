X

    Dennis Allen Says 'All Indications' Are He Will Return as Saints HC After 7-10 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he believes he'll be back as the team's head coach next season.

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Saints coach Dennis Allen said no final decisions have been made yet regarding WR Michael Thomas, the offensive coordinator spot or any coaching changes. Said evaluations will occur and it's more important to get the decisions right than put a timetable on them.

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Have been told over the past few days that Dennis Allen is likely back as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> HC. He clearly believes he will be as well. <a href="https://t.co/Atz60IdOEV">https://t.co/Atz60IdOEV</a>

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    7-10 overall, finishing the season winning 3 of 4, with most of the season with a backup QB and losing Michael Thomas and a million injuries. Makes sense. <a href="https://t.co/ZsO0QFt3g3">https://t.co/ZsO0QFt3g3</a>

    "I look forward to the challenge of improving this team," he added.

