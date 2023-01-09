Dennis Allen Says 'All Indications' Are He Will Return as Saints HC After 7-10 Season

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he believes he'll be back as the team's head coach next season.

"I look forward to the challenge of improving this team," he added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

