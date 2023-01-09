Dolphins Rumors: Raheem Mostert's Status vs. Bills Uncertain After Thumb Injury

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Raheem Mostert's availability for Sunday's AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain after he suffered a broken thumb in an 11-6 Week 18 win over the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Miami Dolphins running back carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and had two receptions in the victory.

