X

    Dolphins Rumors: Raheem Mostert's Status vs. Bills Uncertain After Thumb Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks toward the stands after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Raheem Mostert's availability for Sunday's AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain after he suffered a broken thumb in an 11-6 Week 18 win over the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The Miami Dolphins running back carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and had two receptions in the victory.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.