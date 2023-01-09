X

    Jeff Saturday Says There Would Be 'Significant Change' If He Were to Get Colts HC Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday applauds from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has big plans for the organization if he's hired for the full-time gig.

    "If I get this [full-time] job, there's going to be significant change," he told reporters Monday.

